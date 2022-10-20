Man Dies Days After He's Found in Middle of Pompano Beach Road

Authorities are searching for answers after a man died days after he was found unresponsive in the middle of a Pompano Beach Roadway.

Michael Hagood, 65, had been found unresponsive at the intersection of Copans Road and North Federal Highway around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Hagood had no visible signs of trauma to his body, but was brought to Broward Health North Hospital.

He died 10 days later, on Oct. 13.

Authorities are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.