Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after an apparent shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries in Pompano Beach, officials said.

According to BSO, deputies received reports of a shooting at about 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Northwest Fifth Street in Pompano Beach.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics then took him to a nearby hospital, said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Detectives with BSO’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials have not released any information on the victim's identity or whether they have identified any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.