Man hospitalized after being stabbed by suspect who then stole his car in southwest Miami-Dade: police

A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by someone he was giving a ride to Saturday night. Police say the suspect then stole his car.

Miami-Dade Police say the suspect walked up to a man at a retail establishment parking lot and asked him for a ride. Detectives say the victim is not a ride share driver but offered to give the person a ride.

Police say when they got close to the drop off area just before 6:00 p.m. the suspect stabbed the man and stole his car on southwest 83rd Avenue by 4th Street.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood says she heard loud screams from inside her home. In Spanish, she says she and her son went outside to see what it was.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“Someone was stabbing another person,” she said.

She says others in the neighborhood jumped the fence to help, but the suspect got away before police showed up. The woman says the victim collapsed.

"I'm shocked,” she said. “I never thought I would see something like this in my life.”

She says she was shocked, but like many of her neighbors, thankful they were home and able to help before police arrived.

“If they weren't we would've probably found a body on the street,” she said.

Police don't have any information on the suspect. The victim is in stable condition.

The MDPD Robbery Bureau has assumed the investigation.