Man in custody after jumping MIA fence

According to a Miami International Airport (MIA) spokesperson, a man has been taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) after an incident at the airport.

The man was caught on camera jumping an airport fence.

A witness told NBC6 that the airport closed one of the runways and the man was taken into custody near the cargo area.

NBC6 has reached out to MDPD for more information.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.