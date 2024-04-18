Man killed in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 11300 block of Southwest 216th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. His identity wasn't released.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the man's body covered by a yellow tarp next to a silver SUV.

Police said they believe the man was a victim of a drive-by shooting but said they don't have any information on a vehicle or suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

