Miami-Dade County

Trial begins for Kendall man accused of fatally shooting neighbor in 2015 dog poop dispute

Omar Rodriguez, now 74, is facing a murder charge in the June 2015 shooting of neighbor Jose Rey

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly nine years after authorities said a dispute over dog poop ended with a Kendall man fatally shooting his neighbor, the alleged gunman is finally on trial.

Omar Rodriguez, now 74, is facing a murder charge in the June 2015 shooting of neighbor Jose Rey.

According to police, Rey was walking his dog home in his Kendall neighborhood when Rodriguez said Rey's dog was attempting to defecate in Rodriguez's son's yard.

062215 omar rodriguez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Omar Rodriguez
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Neighbors told police that the two men began arguing loudly and Rodriguez told police that Rey threatened to return and fight him.

At some point, police said Rodriguez shot Rey, who died from his injuries more than a week later.

After the shooting, Rodriguez requested immunity under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law, but in 2021 a judge ruled he didn't believe Rodriguez acted in self-defense.

Local

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Pair smuggled Cuban women into U.S., forced them into prostitution in Miami-Dade: Police

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Suit against developer's wife in 2022 Boca Chita Key boat crash settled for $16M

In the 2021 proceedings, Rodriguez claimed Rey was threatening his life with a knife, but prosecutors said Rodriguez planted the knife at the scene and tried to jam it inside Rey’s hand.

Now a jury will decide if he's guilty of Rey's murder.

Neighbors testified in 2021 and again this week, describing Rodriguez as confrontational and the "crazy neighbor."

"I heard someone yell what sounded like right before the gunshots, a woman's voice yelling 'he's crazy, he's crazy' and then pa-pa-pa, so that’s why it kind of sounded like fireworks," one neighbor testified.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyKendall
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us