Man Shot and Killed Outside Store in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a store in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. outside the Heat Food Market near Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded and found the victim, who was taken by fire rescue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Police said they are working to determine who shot the man and what the motive may have been.

