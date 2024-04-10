Man shot inside northwest Miami-Dade business

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a business Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened at a repair shop for personal watercraft near Northwest 50th Street and 35th Avenue.

People in the area told NBC6 the person who was shot was the business owner. Police did not provide information on his condition.

Another owner of a nearby business said the shooter walked into the business, walked out, and then came back in with a gun.

What led up to the shooting was unclear. Police did not have any information on a suspect.

