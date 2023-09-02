Man struck by train after sleeping on tracks in Hialeah: MDPD

A man who was sleeping on the tracks was struck by a train in Hialeah Saturday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

MDPD responded to the area of 103rd Street Northwest 37th Avenue at approximately 8:49 a.m. to reports of someone struck by a train.

Upon arrival, units discovered an adult man who they say was struck by a train while sleeping on the tracks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident caused delays Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Tri-Rail.

Trains are running with up to 30 minute delays this Saturday morning, due to an incident on the tracks in Hialeah. — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) September 2, 2023

MDPD has provided no further information at this time as they continue their investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.