Man struck by train after sleeping on tracks in Hialeah: MDPD

By Gabi Rodriguez

A man who was sleeping on the tracks was struck by a train in Hialeah Saturday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

MDPD responded to the area of 103rd Street Northwest 37th Avenue at approximately 8:49 a.m. to reports of someone struck by a train.

Upon arrival, units discovered an adult man who they say was struck by a train while sleeping on the tracks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

The incident caused delays Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Tri-Rail.

MDPD has provided no further information at this time as they continue their investigation.

