Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him.

Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.

Investigators said a witness reported to an off-duty officer that he saw Evans pushing a woman. When the officer attempted to take Evans into custody, Evans avoided him, tried to walk away, and eventually shouted at the officer, the arrest report stated.

When the officer started to handcuff the suspect, he pulled away, and then the officer pulled out his stun gun and told Evans several times to put his hands behind his back, police said.

"The defendant refused and grabbed his grandmother and used her as a shield so he would not get tased," the arrest report stated.

Video from Only in Dade shows Evans resisting and hugging his grandmother from the back. He's also heard telling the officer, "Don't touch my grandmother."

Miami-Dade Corrections

The 90-year-old woman is in the middle of the scuffle, protesting loudly, as the officer — with a stun gun in hand — tries handcuffing Evans. Then, with the grandmother still close by, he deploys the Taser, hitting Evans, who buckles to the ground.

A police spokesperson said the officer ended up deploying the Taser when he got a precise shot that is guided with a light, making sure the woman wasn’t tased. They also said the video doesn't show the whole story leading up to it.

"He was already being aggressive earlier in the night by assaulting his girlfriend, so his behavior, which is not depicted in this video, did, in fact, reveal he was combative," said Kiara Delva of Miami Police. "This video doesn’t show that, but it's important to take into consideration many times what you see online is the not whole story."

Online jail records show Evans was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and submitted his bond Friday. Attorney information was not available.