Man Used Stolen Credit Cards After Miami Beach Tourist Robbed on Christmas Eve: Cops

A South Florida man is accused of going on a Christmas Eve shopping spree using the stolen credit card of a Miami Beach tourist who had been robbed earlier in the day, police said.

Levar M. Reeves, 36, was arrested Monday on five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, the victim, a tourist in town from Minnesota, was robbed the afternoon of Dec. 24 by an unknown suspect. That same afternoon, Reeves was caught on surveillance cameras making several fraudulent credit card purchases with the victim's card, the report said.

Reeves spent $32 at a Miami Beach parking meter before making a $26.74 purchase at Walgreens and a $14.17 purchase at a Burger King, the report said. He then used the card to make a $139.05 purchase at a Ross and a $1,000.45 purchase at a Foot Locker, the report said.

Reeves was arrested in Miami Beach and booked into jail, where he was being held Tuesday on $13,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

