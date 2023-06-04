Margate

Margate Police Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Thursday

By NBC6

The Margate Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing endangered teen.

Sheala Rodriguez, 13, was last seen on Thursday, June 1st at approximately 10 p.m.

She is a whit female, 5'4" and approximately 100lbs, with light brown hair, and brown eyes.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, and sandals.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Margate Police Department at (954)972-7111.

