Mayor of Wilton Manors Dies at 41

Justin Flippen, the mayor of Wilton Manors who was a part of Florida's first all LGBTQ city commission, died Tuesday. He was 41.

"We are very sad. Our hearts go out to Justin's family and friends," the Wilton Manors city officials said in a statement. This is a horrible loss for our community."

Officials said Flippen died of a massive heart attack suddenly before a city commission meeting.

Flippen was a commissioner when he was elected mayor back in 2018. Just four years before, he was elected into city commission out of a field of seven candidates and was known as "The People's Commissioner" due to his grassroots approach to public service.

A native of Broward County, he graduated from Florida Atlantic University, where he served as Florida's first openly gay student body president.