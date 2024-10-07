Miami-Dade and Broward declare state of emergency as Hurricane Milton approaches

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are taking Hurricane Milton's approach to South Florida very seriously, and both have declared a state of emergency ahead of the system's arrival on the state's coast in the coming days.

Many people went out on Sunday to get sandbags to begin preparing their homes and businesses for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

North Miami Beach is already bracing for a week of heavy rains in a town that in recent months has been hit hard by flooding from torrential rains.

This Sunday, workers from the public works department delivered 800 sandbags to mitigate potential flood damage.

Residents came to the call of the authorities, who recalled that last June the city was heavily impacted by a storm that left streets flooded and caused at least 14 people to have to be rescued by first responders.

“With a simple rain you already know how all these houses flood, so it is better to receive collaboration and be able to avoid major setbacks and be remodeling anything in the house later,” remarks one resident.

Erika Benitez, spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Fire Department, clarifies that it is “very important to make a plan in case flooding affects your neighborhood. That includes having all the necessary supplies such as non-perishable food, cleaning products and water for several days in case you have to leave your home or services in the area are interrupted.”

Sandbag distribution in South Florida

North Miami Beach:

When: Monday, October 7, 2024

Where: North Miami Motor Pool 1855 NE 142nd Street North Miami, FL33181

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ID required, limited supplied, 6 bags per property.

Sunny Isles Beach:

When: Monday, October 7, 2024

Where: William Lehman Causeway 19160 Collins Ave

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 12 p.m.

Only for Sunny Isles residents. Bring your Resident ID or driver’s license. Limit: 4 sandbags per household.

Miami:

When: Monday, October 7, 2024

Where:

Grapeland Park – 1550 NW 37 Avenue

– 1550 NW 37 Avenue Jose Marti Park Gym – 434 SW 3 Avenue

– 434 SW 3 Avenue Little Haiti Park – 315 NE 62 Street

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents must show ID with proof of residence in the City of Miami.

South Miami:

When: Monday, October 7, 2024

Where: Public Works Yard 4795 SW 75th Avenue, Miami, FL 33155

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pompano Beach:

When: Monday, October 7, 2024

Where: 1660 NE 10th St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Time: 9 a.m.

Pembroke Pines:

When: Monday, October 7, 2024

Where: Pembroke Pines Health Park 8300 W Cypress Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.