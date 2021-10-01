Miami-Dade Firefighters Battle Blaze at Cutler Bay Home

Miami-Dade firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire at a house in Cutler Bay Friday morning.

Crews responded to the home near Southwest 194th Terrace and Southwest 87th Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back patio and efficiency in the rear, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Five people forced out as flames rip through Cutler Bay home. See me for details at noon @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/YizZI0kNZ5 — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) October 1, 2021

Firefighters were able to quickly out out the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

Residents said five adults who live in the home were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.