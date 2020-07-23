Doral

Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez, U.S. Surgeon General Host Mask Giveaway in Doral

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be joined by the U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, at a mask giveaway event in Doral Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Sergio's Restaurant at 1640 Northwest 87th Avenue. Masks are to be distributed to individuals employed in the hospitality industry.

"The event launches a new effort to provide masks to hotel and restaurant workers across the State of Florida, in a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association," a press release said.

This article tagged under:

DoralCarlos Gimenezface masksU.S. Department of Health and Human Servicessurgeon general
