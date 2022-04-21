Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Motorcycle Officer Injured After Being Involved in Crash

Chopper footage showed the scene near the 5300 block of Northwest 36th Street, where the officer's motorcycle collided with a SUV in the intersection

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A motorcycle officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was injured after being involved in a morning crash Thursday.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the 5300 block of Northwest 36th Street, where the officer's motorcycle collided with a SUV in the intersection.

The officer, who has not been identified, was seen being treated before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have not released information on the crash at this time or the condition of either the officer or the driver of the SUV.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police DepartmentFirst Alert Traffic
