Miami-Dade Schools Release Virtual Graduation Schedule

Miami-Dade County Public Schools have released the schedule for the Class of 2020's virtual graduation ceremonies.

The virtual graduations will be held between June 8th and June 16th. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 8th

School for Advanced Studies, 9 a.m.

Miami Norland Senior High School, 10:15 a.m.

Homestead Senior High School, 11:15 a.m.

MAST @ FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, 12:15 p.m.

Ruth Owens Kruse Educational Center 1 p.m.

South Miami Senior High School 1:45 p.m.

Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High Biscayne Bay 2:45 p.m.

TERRA Environmental Research Institute 3:45 p.m.

Miami‐Dade Online Academy 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9th

Hialeah‐Miami Lakes Senior High School, 9 a.m.

Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer, 10 a.m.

Coral Gables Senior High School, 11 a.m.

Miami Southridge Senior High School, 12:15 p.m.

Jose Marti MAST 6‐12 Academy, 1:15 p.m.

Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School, 2 p.m.

Miami Killian Senior High School, 3:15 p.m.

Booker T. Washington Senior High School, 4:15 p.m.

iPreparatory Academy, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10th

Felix Varela Senior High School, 9 a.m.

Young Men’s Preparatory Academy, 10:15 a.m.

Robert Morgan Senior High School, 11 a.m.

iTech @ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center, 12 p.m.

Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, 12:45 p.m.

Hialeah Gardens Senior High School, 1:45 p.m.

Miami Carol City Senior High School, 3 p.m.

Law Enforcement Officers Memorial High School, 3:45 p.m.

Neva King Cooper Educational Center, 4:30 p.m.

Young Women’s Preparatory Academy, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, June 11th

Miami Sunset Senior High School, 9 a.m.

Hialeah Senior High School, 10 a.m.

Miami Central Senior High School, 11 a.m.

North Miami Beach Senior High School, 12 p.m.

Miami Edison Senior High School, 1 p.m.

Barbara Goleman Senior High School, 1:45 p.m.

Southwest Miami Senior High School, 2:45 p.m.

G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School, 3:45 p.m.

Miami Lakes Educational Center, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 12th

Coral Reef Senior High School, 9 a.m.

Miami Northwestern Senior High School, 10:15 a.m.

Maritime and Science Technology (MAST) Academy, 11:15 a.m.

Westland Hialeah Senior High School, 12:15 p.m.

Miami Senior High School, 1:15 p.m.

Medical Academy for Science and Technology (MAST) @ Homestead, 2:30 p.m.

Miami MacArthur Educational Center, 3:15 p.m.

American Senior High School, 4 p.m.

Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy for Community Education, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 15th

William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, 9 a.m.

Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts, 10 a.m.

Cutler Bay Senior High School, 10:45 a.m.

Jan Mann Educational Center, 11:30 a.m.

John A. Ferguson Senior High School, 12:15 p.m.

South Dade Senior High School, 1:45 p.m.

Miami Beach Senior High School, 3 p.m.

Design and Architecture Senior High School, 4 p.m.

Miami Jackson Senior High School, 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday June 16th