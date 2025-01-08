Miami-Dade Sheriff's motorman hospitalized after crash

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash Wednesday.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 152nd Street and 138th Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the deputy's damaged motorcycle on the roadway near a silver sedan that was also damaged.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said the motorman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, but the extent of his injuries were unknown.

The motorman's identity hasn't been released.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.