Miami-Dade Sheriff's motorman hospitalized after crash

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash Wednesday.
The crash happened in the area of Southwest 152nd Street and 138th Avenue.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the deputy's damaged motorcycle on the roadway near a silver sedan that was also damaged.
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said the motorman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, but the extent of his injuries were unknown.
The motorman's identity hasn't been released.
