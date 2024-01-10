Miami Dolphins hand out laptops to kids at Lauderhill Boys and Girls Club

It was an exciting day in Lauderhill for hundreds of students at the Boys and Girls Club as the Miami Dolphins, in partnership with Microsoft, donated 25 laptops to the location.

Chris Gentile, the Co-CEO of the Boys and Girls Club Broward County, said these laptops will be instrumental in providing hundreds of kids with opportunities they may not have otherwise.

“A lot of our kids don’t have these resources at home or at school, and so the club becomes a great place,” Gentile said. “At the end of the day, we try to expose the kids, show them there are so many things out there and it’s possible, whether they want to be in coding, or they want to be in computers.”

The donation is a part of the Miami Dolphins' ongoing effort to support and empower youth throughout the South Florida community.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Wednesday some of the students got to test the new computers out. They played games and looked at ways to improve their science and math skills through technology.