Miami Gardens Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on 12-Year-Old Girl

A Miami Gardens man is being held on no bond after he was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl in September.

Wilson Cherry, 37, faces charges of sexual battery on a minor and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under the age of 16.

According to an arrest report, Cherry entered the victim's bedroom on September 20 while she was asleep and began to have sexual intercourse with her. The victim woke up and pushed Cherry off of her before hiding in the bathroom and texting her sister.

Administrators at the victim's middle school were notified of the assault and contacted her mother, who did not notify police.

On December 17, the victim's mother found messages between Cherry and the victim where the girl snuck out of the home for "friendly conversations," according to the arrest report.

In one message, Cherry told the victim "U was scared to hug me like I'm going to bite u. I should come back and bite."

Cherry was arrested Monday in Palm Beach County and brought to Miami-Dade County. He is being held on no bond for the battery charged and $200,000 bond for the lewd and lascivious charge.