Miami Gardens rollover crash injures at least one person

An apparent rollover crash in Miami Gardens left at least one person injured Sunday morning.

Miami Gardens police responded to the scene at the intersection of northwest 167th street and 22nd avenue before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews reportedly transported at least one person to the hospital.

Video showed three vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash -- all with varying degrees of damage.

NBC6 spoke with a man who claims to be a friend of one of the drivers.

“My friend, he’s visiting from the Bahamas, and his daughter died last night from cancer, and he was going to church," the man explained. "He felt that he needed to go to church, and going to church, he met himself in an accident.”

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., tow trucks removed from the scene -- a Chevy sedan with heavy front damage; a Nissan SUV, which appeared to be crushed on all sides; as well as a Toyota mini van, with denting visible on the front driver’s side.

NBC6 has reached out to police for more information on the cause of the crash — and whether there were other injuries. We have yet to hear back.