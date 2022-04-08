Miami Hurricane Football Player Charged with Misdemeanor Battery; Suspended from Team

A University of Miami football player was arrested in March and charged with misdemeanor battery, according to Miami-Dade court documents.

Deshawn Troutman, a linebacker who was entering his second season, was arrested on March 22 and pled not guilty to the charge on March 24, according to court documents.

Details on what led to the charges have not been released.

“We are aware that University of Miami football student-athlete Deshawn Troutman was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities,” a University of Miami spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

A hearing on the case is set for April 12.

