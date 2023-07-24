Miami International Airport soars to second place in Florida's best airport rankings

What makes an airport great? Is it minimal delays, good food court choices, or a variety of lounges? According to experts at FloridaRentals.com, Miami International Airport has been ranked as the second-best airport in Florida.

The rankings were based on various aspects from security all the way to timely takeoff. Factors evaluated included delays, delays due to weather and security, number of scheduled outbound flights, cost of hotels within a five-mile radius, the percentage of all operations canceled, and more.

According to FloridaRentals.com, Melbourne Orlando International claimed the top spot as the best airport in Florida with a score of 73.97 out of 100, followed closely by Miami International with a score of 71.52 out of 100, and Tampa International in third place with a ranking of 69.97 out of 100.

Miami International Airport, the local airport for many South Florida residents, was built 94 years ago, in 1928 according to its website. Currently, Miami International Airport is about 3,230 acres, and according to Business Traveler, over 1,000 flights depart daily.

"Miami International Airport also has plans to improve, after recently announcing plans to open a private luxury terminal service for commercial flights in 2025," a spokesperson for FloridaRentals.com said in the statement.

Not far behind, in fifth place, is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, another South Florida airport familiar to locals. FLL has been around almost as long as MIA, originally established in 1929 according to the Broward County website. Although, unlike Miami International according to the Fort Lauderdale Airport website, FLL only averages about 650 flights per day.

The list of the best to worst Florida airports according to FloridaRentals.com: