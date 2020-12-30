Miami Man Accused of Trying to Hit Officer With Car

A Miami man was in bond court Wednesday after going on a chase with police after allegedly trying to run over a police officer.

Leon Lloyd was on probation on similar cases out of Broward County.

"He was put on probation for fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence and DWLS, so it looks like similar sort of charges that he completed probation on for earlier this year," a prosecutor in bond court said.

Officers say they saw Lloyd urinating on the sidewalk next to a car. They asked Lloyd for his identification, and when one of the officers went to his patrol car to use his computer, Lloyd then gestured for the officer to come back. Lloyd allegedly accelerated towards the officer, who managed to get out of the way in time.

Lloyd then drove off as police officers followed him from Northwest Miami-Dade into Miami Gardens. Lloyd was trying to get away on I-95 while officers were in a helicopter following him.

Then as Lloyd drove into the area of NW 179th Street and NW 14th Avenue in Miami Gardens, officers surrounded him on the ground. Lloyd got out of his car and managed to run away from officers. They later found him hiding inside a trash can in someone's yard.

Lloyd was assigned the public defender in bond court and told the judge he lives in his car. The judge set a total bond of $4,000 for Lloyd.