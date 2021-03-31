Miami Marlins Reach Deal on New Name for Stadium

The home of the Miami Marlins will be getting a new name just in time for Thursday’s season opener.

California based lender loanDepot announced they have reached a multi-year rights deal to rename the Little Havana stadium that has simply been known as Marlins Park during its previous nine seasons.

Financial terms were not disclosed, and the deal is expected to be announced by team officials Wednesday morning. The official name of the stadium will become loanDepot Park.

The Marlins open the 2021 season Thursday against the in-state rival Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.