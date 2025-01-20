Miami mayor among South Florida leaders to attend Trump inauguration

The Sunshine State was well represented at President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington on Monday, including many who made the trip from South Florida.

Marco Rubio, the U.S. Senator from Miami who is Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, was front and center at Monday's ceremonies, but others from South Florida were present as well.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a former Republican presidential candidate, was in D.C. to represent the Magic City and spoke about having a role in the Trump administration.

"I've often said that it would be an honor to serve this administration, this administration has a tremendous agenda before it, and already incredible victories even before taking office, so the opportunity to potentially serve in the future would be something tremendous for me," Suarez said.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, who named a street after Trump, said it was important for him to be at the inauguration, especially after Hialeah supported Trump with more than 75 percent of the vote.

"I think it was very very important for us to be present here to support and get ready to work with the president to carry out an agenda that we hope will make America better and great again obviously," Bovo said.

New Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Alina Garcia, fresh off of her swearing-in, also made the trip to the nation's capital.

"Florida is an example of a state for the rest of the United States, in Florida we don't have taxes for the state, we live in freedom, we live in democracy, we live in safety, we are an example," Garcia said. "We're very proud of Florida."

Miami-Dade was also represented by Commissioner Rene Garcia, who hosted one of the celebratory dinners.

"We are very excited that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States, we're here in Washington D.C. celebrating especially the fact that Miami-Dade County went red this last election cycle for President Trump and we haven't seen that in many years in Miami-Dade County," Garcia said.