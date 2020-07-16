Miami Mayor to Speak Thursday Amid Growing Concern Over Pandemic

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is set to meet with the media Thursday, days after joining a group of other influential leaders of Miami-Dade County cities asking for the state’s help in the growing fight against the coronavirus.

Suarez joined mayors and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday to discuss how the county can better fight the recent surge in cases.

"I think it's really important as we're at this critical moment here that we're able to turn this in a better direction," DeSantis said during the meeting with the mayors, which included Miami-Dade's Carlos Gimenez, Miami Beach's Dan Gelber, Miami Gardens' Oliver Gilbert and Doral's Juan Carlos Bermudez.

"Dade right now is the place where we're seeing the most spread and then obviously the most clinical consequences," DeSantis said.

There was broad agreement that the next week or so will determine whether additional business closures or restrictions will be needed.

"There is a significant amount of pressure right now for us to shut down at some level and I think we are sort of at a critical juncture that if things do not improve quickly over the next week or two, I think we're gonna be under a significant amount of pressure to do something like that," Suarez said.

The city mayors outlined ways the state can improve its response, from additional contact tracers to more clarity on what will be implemented if the situation doesn't improve.

The mayor of Doral urged the need for unity among local leaders, suggesting that they all need to be on the same page, especially when it comes to reporting data.

“I have been in meetings with DOH representatives and the information is not always exactly the same, so I think it’s critical that we all have the same information,” said Bermudez.

Although the mayors and DeSantis appeared to be on the same page, there were moments where differences broke through, particularly when Gelber mentioned a statewide mask mandate, which DeSantis hasn't implemented.

"I think we need a sense of urgency in our community right now," Gelber said. "I know we've had disagreements about whether we have a state mandate for a mask. The only reason I thought it's important is I think it will tell people 'you have to do this.'"

DeSantis reiterated that people should wear masks where they're mandated by localities and continue to practice social distancing.