The City of Miami's deputy police chief and his wife have been relieved of duty amid an internal investigation, officials said Friday.

Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and Commander Nerly Papier were relieved of duty with pay on Friday, department officials said in a brief statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said they were relieved pending the outcome of an internal investigation, but officials didn't give details on the investigation.