Miami Springs porch pirate caught on camera

Miami Springs Police were able to identify and arrest a man who was caught on a Ring camera stealing packages from a Miami Springs home.

Alexander Ramos was arrested after police were able to identify him as the man seen stealing packages from a home near the 500 block of Plover Avenue.

According to police, the 30-year-old had three active traffic warrants out of Miami-Dade County.

Ramos appeared in bond court on Sunday and is being charged with one count of burglary of an unoccupied structure valued at over $10,000.

Police say the packages were recovered and returned to the victim.