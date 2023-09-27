MIA's Skytrain is temporarily out of service due to maintenance

Miami International Airport's Skytrain, an automated people mover that operates within the airport's Concourse D, is temporarily out of service for maintenance due to concrete damage.

MIA spokesperson Greg Chin said the damage is on a small section, or 3%, of the train system. He added it's unclear how long maintenance and repairs will take.

"MIA is providing a trolley service for passengers inside Concourse D while the train is out of service," Chin said. "Less than half of the passengers inside Concourse D were using the Skytrain previously."

Concourse D, a major international hub for American Airlines, is a mile long from one end to the other and takes about 30 minutes to walk the entire way.

The Skytrain, which has four stations within Concourse D, can transport travelers from one part of the concourse to the other in just minutes.