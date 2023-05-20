Miramar

Missing Elderly Miramar Couple Found Safe in Palm Beach County: Police

Their daughter contacted the Miramar Police Department early Saturday morning to report her parents missing.

By Monica Galarza

The Miramar Police Department said two people that have been missing from their home in Miramar have been found safe.

According to police, Gemma and Winston Seales last spoke to their daughter four days ago and have not been seen or heard from since then.

Their daughter contacted the Miramar Police Department early Saturday morning to report her parents missing.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Their vehicle, a Lexus ES 330 with Florida tag number 014YIH, was believed to be in the area of Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

But, the MPD said the couple was found safe in Belle Glade and the silver alert hade been canceled. No additional details were released.

This article tagged under:

MiramarMissing person
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us