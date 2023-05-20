Missing Elderly Miramar Couple Found Safe in Palm Beach County: Police

The Miramar Police Department said two people that have been missing from their home in Miramar have been found safe.

According to police, Gemma and Winston Seales last spoke to their daughter four days ago and have not been seen or heard from since then.

Mr. and Mrs. Seales were last heard from four days ago. We are asking for your help! Anyone with information about the Seales whereabouts are asked to call Miramar Police and or Broward Crime Stoppers. #MiramarPD #Missing pic.twitter.com/d1axdRu8JO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 20, 2023

Their daughter contacted the Miramar Police Department early Saturday morning to report her parents missing.

Their vehicle, a Lexus ES 330 with Florida tag number 014YIH, was believed to be in the area of Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

But, the MPD said the couple was found safe in Belle Glade and the silver alert hade been canceled. No additional details were released.