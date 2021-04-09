Missing South Florida Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run in Orlando

A South Florida mother's desperate search for her missing teen son has come to a tragic end after authorities confirmed he was killed in a hit-and-run near Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 19-year-old Anthony Mejias was struck and killed around 2:30 a.m. on April 2 in the area of Orange Avenue and Prince Street.

Mejias had been riding a bus from Tallahassee to Pembroke Pines when he apparently lost his identification and phone during a layover in Orlando, preventing him from getting on the next bus.

His mother, Vivian Blanco, drove to Orlando after not hearing from him, and made an emotional plea on social media for help finding him before learning he had died.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and searching for the driver.