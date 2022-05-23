More Parkland School Shooting Jurors Excused Due To ‘MSD Strong' T-Shirt

A T-shirt is apparently to blame for pre-empting the resumption of jury selection for the sentencing of convicted murderer Nikolas Cruz for the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

One prospective juror wore a maroon T-shirt with "Teachers Strong, Never Again, MSD Strong" in lettering across the front Monday morning.

She had been sitting in a waiting area with other possible jurors before entering the courtroom.

When lawyers for both sides became aware of the controversial clothing and possible tainting of the jury panel, she was excused along with the rest of the jurors.

Three of the jurors had been excused for unforeseen hardships such as employment concerns and family care issues.

Four other jurors didn’t show up for the morning session. The next jury panel was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This is the second round of jury selection. So far 26 of 80 jurors have been chosen since May 16.

Nearly 400 were selected from more than 1,600 jurors in the first round that began April 4.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer hopes to have 150 prospective jurors from which to choose 12 finalists and eight alternates.

This second round could last at least several more weeks with the sentencing expected to begin by the end of June.

