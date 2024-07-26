More than 400 child pornography images discovered on a Little Havana man's USB drive

A police investigation led to the discovery of 482 photos and videos of child sexual abuse through Google and the arrest of a Little Havana man on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 51-years-old Francisco Ramón Cruz Rodríguez.

The material was found on July 24th at the defendant's residence, in apartment 204 located in the 400 block of Southwest 6th Street, in Little Havana.

Francisco Ramón Cruz Rodríguez

Authorities confiscated several electronic devices belonging to the defendant. A preliminary forensic examination was performed on a USB drive found in the defendant's bedroom, just within reach of where he was located at the time of his arrest.

Google content revealed several screenshots of the defendant making a video phone call with a pre-pubescent female victim.

Further investigation of the Google content revealed several photos of another victim, who was identified as a girl between 7 and 8-years-old at the time of the uploads and was said to reside outside the jurisdiction of the City of Miami.

Cruz Rodríguez faces charges of child pornography and promoting child pornography and remains at the TGK Correctional Center on a hold for immigration.