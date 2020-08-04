Miami-Dade County

Mosquito-Borne Illness Alert in Miami-Dade After 2 More West Nile Infections

The total number of infections in 2020 has reached 26, Florida Department of Health officials said

LA Times via Getty Images

The Florida Department of Health placed Miami-Dade County under a mosquito-borne illness alert after two more people were confirmed to have West Nile virus infections.

The two new cases of West Nile virus infection of local transmission brought the total infections to 26 in 2020, officials said Tuesday.

West Nile is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile infections in people.

Most people infected with West Nile virus, which is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, do not feel sick.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain and fatigue. People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Health officials are reminding the public to take preventative measures against mosquitoes and remember to "drain and cover," which means draining standing water and covering yourself with clothing.

Miami-Dade CountyFloridaDepartment of Healthwest nile virus
