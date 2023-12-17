Mostert leads the Dolphins to victory while the defense shut out the Jets 30-0

The Miami Dolphins returned to winning ways by shutting out the New York Jets 30-0 at the Hard Rock on Sunday with Raheem Mostert leading the way with 2 touchdowns.

With Tyreek Hill officially ruled out after hurting his ankle against the Tennessee Titans in last week's upset loss.

Tua Tagovailoa did however have Jaylen Waddle who he put to good use early on with a quick 23-yard throw to start the drive. Unfortunately, the gain was negated by Austin Jackson's holding penalty.

Soon, the disappointment turned into worry as Jaylen Waddle hurt his chest on the play and was deemed questionable to return.

The Dolphins ended a disappointing first drive of the game with 5 plays for 25 yards.

On the Jets first drive of the game, the 'Fins' defense showed how badly they wanted to put pressure on the under-pressured Zach Wilson and forced a fumble on a crucial second down. The ball rolled towards the Jets endzone, and Dolphins' Zach Sieler was able to catch it and run towards the 1-yard line.

Tua then took over again with Waddle back in the lineup, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel opted to run the ball, and after two tries, Mostert rushed in for his first score of the game and 19th touchdown of the season, breaking Mark Clayton's single season franchise record.

Another great showing by the Dolphins defense as they kept the pressure on Zach Wilson and forces the Jets to punt, but New York's head coach Robert Saleh opted for a fake punt which fooled no-one on the defense.

Tua's offense took over on the 41-yard line but was stuffed by the Jets defense, going just 22 yards on nine plays, forcing kicker Jason Sanders to kick a 37-yard field goal to put the Dolphins 10-0.

The next drive of the game was terrible for the Jets who sacked Wilson for 10 yards and were caught in a delay of game.

The 'Fins' and the Jets went 3-and-out in the next drives, but after the Dolphins got the ball back, Tua and Waddle connected on a nasty 60-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive and put the Dolphins 17-0 in the second quarter.

The play even got Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hitting Waddle's iconic "penguin" celebration in his private booth.

After another meaningless Jets possession, the Dolphins got the ball back and went 80-yards on 11 plays ending in another touchdown by Raheem Mostert. Probably, the best drive of the game for the Dolphins and are now 24-0.

Trevor Siemian went out under center for the Jets in the final moments in the first half, as Zach Wilson was seemingly benched for what ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington says was "hydration".

Yet, when the second half commenced, Siemian was still playing QB and Wilson was nowhere to be seen on the field, as he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Things did not improve with Siemian and the Jets continued with their poor form, while the Dolphins went 41 yards on 9 plays and converted on a 27-yard field goal by Sanders. 27-0 Dolphins.

Brandon Jones pulled up big time for the Dolphins and scored his second career pick to set up another good drive for the Dolphins and score another FG. Dolphins are now 30-0 in the in the fourth quarter.

With little over 8 minutes to go, Tua took a rest and former Jet QB Mike White stood under center for the Dolphins.

The next couple of drives ended with no team making major moves, except for a Brandon Jones interception late in the 4th quarter, his second of the game.

The Dolphins go 10-4 with this last victory and now face the Dallas Cowboys for their Christmas Eve game back here in Miami.