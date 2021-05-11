First Alert Traffic

Motorcyclist Killed in Hialeah Morning Crash With Truck

Chopper 6 was over the scene near West 5th Street and Okeechobee Road, where the motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck that suffered damage

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Hialeah that killed a man who was on his motorcycle.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near West 5th Street and Okeechobee Road, where the motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck that suffered damage.

Police confirmed the victim was a male between 30 and 40 years old, but his identity has not been released at this time.

Officials have not released details on the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

