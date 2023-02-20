Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Plan in Place for Popular Lincoln Road in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced a multimillion-dollar renovation plan for Lincoln Road, the popular shopping, dining, and entertainment strip that has been a mecca for tourists and locals since it was built in the 1920s.

With over eight million visitors walking Lincoln Road every year, Gelber aims to upgrade the strip - including adding more fountains, cultural event space and a kid's park.

"We have so many residents now who came here just to ride out COVID and decided they liked it so much they wanted to stay. That has created a lot of opportunity for our city, especially in places like Lincoln where people want to live, work and play," Gelber said.

The $60 million project is funded entirely by the Miami Beach Redevelopment Agency, and the design and permitting are currently underway. Phase one will upgrade the existing lights to modern LED fixtures and install security cameras, which is expected to be complete this summer.

Phase two includes infrastructure upgrades and above-ground improvements, and phase three will revitalize, restore and renovate the Lincoln Road corridor. The entire revitalization of Lincoln Road is set to be completed in summer 2027.

"We think that the retail sales are supporting what we believe will be a real comeback of Lincoln Road, and it's long been the nicest place to sit outside and watch a parade of people go by, and that certainly is going on now as the weather is beautiful and people are outside," said Steven Bittell, Chairman of Terranova Corporation.

With the renewed buzz around the popular strip mall, major companies are migrating from the metropolitan area to claim a stake in the coveted road. Big-name shops are under construction and about to call Lincoln Road home, including Salt and Straw, Cheesecake Factory and newly opened Mila Lounge.