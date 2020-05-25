NBA Star Leaves $1,000 Tip During Visit to South Florida Restaurant

A waitress at a Palm Beach County restaurant got the tip of a lifetime when a NBA star left a $1,000 tip during a recent visit.

The restaurant in Delray Beach, Che Restaurant, posted a photo this weekend on social media saying one of their employees received the tip from Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

"When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it,” the message read. “From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000.”

The restaurant noted that the waitress was “shaking and had tears of happiness” while saying many employees had been suffering due to closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tip came one week after former NFL star and Miami native Chad Johnson also left a $1,000 tip during a visit to a Broward County restaurant during a visit on the first day of reopening