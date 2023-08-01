NBC6 & Telemundo 51 invite you to Miami Kids Magazine's Back to School Bash

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 invite you to Miami Kids Magazine’s Back to School Bash, Saturday, August 5th from 11am-12pm at the Shops at Sunset Place, located at 5701 Sunset Drive Miami, FL 33143. Join in the fun as we transition from summer to the excitement of a new school year.

Enjoy an event packed with interactive activities, face painting, games, and surprises. The event is specially designed to bring smiles to kids of all ages, so bring your little ones and get ready for a fantastic back-to-school time!

Free backpacks and school supplies will be given out while supplies last. Free kids eye exams and glasses available when prescribed. Please call ahead to secure an appointment: (305) 856-9830.

This free event is open to everyone in the community. Miami Kids Magazine wants to ensure that our students are excited, prepared and ready to get back to school!

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For more information, please contact miamikidsmagazine@gmail.com.