NBC6/Telemundo 51 and City of Miramar host screening of Lessons from the Jungle documentary

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 have partnered with the City of Miramar for the premiere screening of the documentary Lessons from the Jungle.

The screening will be held Saturday, July 13 at 5 p.m. at the Miramar Commission Chambers. The event is open to the public. Register for your free tickets here.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion about reducing waste and the push against the construction of an incinerator. There will also be a demo on easy composting techniques.

The panel speakers include City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, UF/IFAS horticulture agent Lorna Bravo, environmental advocate Andrew Otazo. The discussion will be moderated by NBC6/T51 Consumer Investigator Myriam Masihy.

Lessons from the Jungle is a documentary about searching for a more sustainable way of life.

The documentary sheds light on some of our most pressing climate challenges and takes you to Costa Rica, a country known worldwide for its conservation initiatives.

While living in the Costa Rican jungle, we meet people who live sustainably. Among them, is an elderly indigenous man who lives off the land and builds everything he has.

Also included in the documentary is a family who lives in the jungle and teaches permaculture as well as the former President of Costa Rica who was in power when his country received UN’s Champion of the Earth Award.

NBC6/T51 also travel to a town that captures more carbon that it emits and to several locations where local organizations are mitigating emissions through reforestation programs.

Lessons from the Jungle will also debut on the NBC6 South Florida 24/7 streaming channel and YouTube July 15.