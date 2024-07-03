Environment

NBC6/Telemundo 51 and City of Miramar host screening of Lessons from the Jungle documentary

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion about reducing waste and the push against the construction of an incinerator.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 have partnered with the City of Miramar for the premiere screening of the documentary Lessons from the Jungle.

The screening will be held Saturday, July 13 at 5 p.m. at the Miramar Commission Chambers. The event is open to the public. Register for your free tickets here.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion about reducing waste and the push against the construction of an incinerator. There will also be a demo on easy composting techniques.

The panel speakers include City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, UF/IFAS horticulture agent Lorna Bravo, environmental advocate Andrew Otazo. The discussion will be moderated by NBC6/T51 Consumer Investigator Myriam Masihy.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Lessons from the Jungle is a documentary about searching for a more sustainable way of life. 

The documentary sheds light on some of our most pressing climate challenges and takes you to Costa Rica, a country known worldwide for its conservation initiatives.

Local

Fourth of July 47 mins ago

4 rules to follow if you plan to be on a boat this 4th of July

Crime and Courts 48 mins ago

Former Marathon resident sentenced to 20 years in prison is accused of more child sex crimes

While living in the Costa Rican jungle, we meet people who live sustainably. Among them, is an elderly indigenous man who lives off the land and builds everything he has. 

Also included in the documentary is a family who lives in the jungle and teaches permaculture as well as the former President of Costa Rica who was in power when his country received UN’s Champion of the Earth Award. 

NBC6/T51 also travel to a town that captures more carbon that it emits and to several locations where local organizations are mitigating emissions through reforestation programs.

Lessons from the Jungle will also debut on the NBC6 South Florida 24/7 streaming channel and YouTube July 15.

This article tagged under:

EnvironmentLatin AmericaMyriam Masihy
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us