Healing Through Food: A Special NBC 6 Documentary Series

Can you really prevent or even reverse chronic diseases with diet and lifestyle changes? NBC 6/Telemundo 51 consumer investigative reporter Myriam Masihy set out to find out after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. Follow her personal journey and than of others fighting disease in the five-part documentary "Healing Through Food" below.

The series can also be seen on the NBC 6 mobile app or by downloading the NBC 6 app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. You can watch the full documentary July 25 through July 31, at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the NBC South Florida News channel on Peacock.

Trailer

This page is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should always check with your doctor before making any medical or lifestyle changes, stopping or reducing your prescription medications, or starting or changing any treatment, exercise, or dietary plan.

Full Documentary

Episodes

Do you have questions after watching the documentary? Submit them here.

Biographies

Myriam Masihy Myriam Masihy is a consumer investigative reporter for Telemundo 51 and NBC 6 South Florida. She has dedicated her 21-year television career to addressing viewers’ concerns and working to solve problems in the community. Her work has helped recover hundreds of thousands of dollars for viewers and has earned her 19 Emmy awards. In 2017, Myriam was diagnosed with Sjogren’s, an autoimmune disorder. As most patients, she underwent immunosuppression therapy and was given steroids to control flares for two years, but the side effects of the medication started feeling worse than the disorder itself. Despite being told by her rheumatologist that changing her diet would have no effect on her disease, Myriam decided to do what she knew best: research. Read more here.

Dr. Ana M. Negrón, MD Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Dr. Ana M. Negrón is a bilingual board-certified family physician and author of the book Nourishing the Body and Recovering Health: The Positive Science of Food published by Sunstone Press. Her book is an antidote to our reliance on pharmaceuticals to address all health problems. Vegan for 30 years, Dr. Negrón educates and empowers us to recover health by returning to our earth roots. Read more here.

Evelisse Capó, Pharm D, DipIBLM Evelisse Capó received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Purdue University and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. While practicing clinical pharmacy, she witnessed the pain and suffering of many chronically ill patients in hospitals and long-term care institutions. Questioning the effectiveness of the conventional approach to treating diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, she trained in Culinary Medicine and founded The Food Pharmacy (thefoodpharmacy.com)/Farmacia en La Cocina (farmaciaenlacocina.com) where she provides guidance and support to those looking to adopt a whole food plant-based lifestyle. Read more here.

Saray Stancic, MD, FACLM Saray Stancic, MD, FACLM, is the director of medical education for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting preventive medicine, especially better nutrition, and higher standards in research. As director of medical education for the Physicians Committee, she works to develop and support innovative programs and campaigns to bring plant-based nutrition to the forefront of medical treatment and education. Read more here.

Cesar Berrios Cesar Berrios, originally from Venezuela, decided to turn his life around at the age of 28. He suffered from spondylarthritis which considerably limited joint mobility throughout his body. Desperate after not finding relief in the conventional medical field, he discovered a way out of pain by reading and researching what truly causes autoimmune diseases. That’s when he adopted a plant-based diet, and within a year, he was completely cured. Since then, he has become certified as a personal trainer, breathing coach and plant-based nutrition expert. Cesar is part of the wellness team for Bacardi USA where he has implemented nutrition talks and has managed to include juices, shakes and plant-based options in employee meals. Read more here.

Resources

Dr. T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies: https://nutritionstudies.org/

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: https://www.pcrm.org/good-nutrition/healthy-communities/resources

The latest from Dr. Michael Greger's role in health and nutrition: https://nutritionfacts.org/

See the courses in Spanish of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: pcrm.org/unmundosaludable

Plant-Based Meal Prep Recipes: https://nutritionstudies.org/recipes/

Plant-Based Diet Guide: https://nutritionstudies.org/guide-to-a-raw-plant-based-diet/

Learn how to fill your plate with good foods: https://p.widencdn.net/pipga1/The-Power-Plate-SPANISH-El-Plato-Poderoso