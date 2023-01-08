Dr. Vanessa Méndez is a triple board-certified gastroenterologist, internist, and lifestyle medicine physician. She specializes in digestive disorders, which include liver diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases, and nutrition based-disorders, such as obesity and constipation. Her approach to patients and their diseases is holistic and comprehensive — she does not just want to treat symptoms, but to get to the root cause of an ailment and provide lasting relief. All her methods are evidence-based and she is a proponent of lifestyle changes first to promote wellness.

Dr. Mendez attended Harvard University, where she obtained a B.A. in Latin American Studies, with a minor in pre-medicine. From there, she began her medical training at the ACGME-accredited Universidad Central del Caribe in Puerto Rico, completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Miami/ Jackson Memorial Hospital, and her Fellowship in Gastroenterology at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. She has also trained in epidemiology with Florida International University, and in plant-based nutrition through Cornell University.

She was awarded a visiting fellowship at the Mayo Clinic through the Crohnʼs and Colitis Foundation where she received special training in inflammatory bowel diseases. She has also helped lead multiple fund-raising walks to raise awareness for Crohnʼs and Colitis in the Miami area. She was awarded Physician Champion at the Takes Steps Walk 2019 for the Gastro Health Team

Instagram: @plantbasedgutdoc

www.drvanessamendez.com