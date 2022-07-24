Evelisse Capó, Pharm D, DipIBLM 

Evelisse Capó received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Purdue University and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. While practicing clinical pharmacy, she witnessed the pain and suffering of many chronically ill patients in hospitals and long-term care institutions.

Questioning the effectiveness of the conventional approach to treating diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, she trained in Culinary Medicine and founded The Food Pharmacy (thefoodpharmacy.com)/Farmacia en La Cocina (farmaciaenlacocina.com) where she provides guidance and support to those looking to adopt a whole food plant-based lifestyle.

She is a diplomate of the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine and a graduate of the Center for Nutrition Studies and eCornell Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate. Evelisse is the Executive Director of Spanish Programs and Culinary Content for the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.

Dr. Capó is a licensed PCRM’s Food for Life Program Instructor and collaborated in the GEICO Workplace Nutrition Study coordinated by the Washington Center for Clinical Research. She is an active board member and speaker for the Casa Vegana de La Comunidad non-for-profit organization in Puerto Rico.

Evelisse lives in Florida and shares her life with her husband, four plant-strong children and three dogs.

https://www.thefoodpharmacy.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheFoodPharmacy/

https://www.instagram.com/thefoodpharmacykitchen/

https://twitter.com/thefoodpharmacy