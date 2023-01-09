Karla Salinari is a Holistic Health Coach. After gaining 82 pounds when she was pregnant with her daughter, she learned the importance of nutrition. On this new path, she began to explore how to better nourish herself and her family. As a Puerto Rican woman born and raised in Miami (now living in Brooklyn), she began to “flip” recipes. By using whole foods and higher-quality, delicious ingredients instead of unhealthy ones, she gained a healthier body weight and a happier outlook on life.

Today, she’s overcome the fear, anxiety, and confusion around eating and is committed to helping “flip” people’s relationship with food.

Through her weekly blog, she shares her expertise as a Holistic Health Coach. She also offers one-on-one coaching sessions and hosts workshops in NYC, Miami, and Puerto Rico.

When she’s not flipping recipes or coaching clients, she co-leads B•Well Collective, a female collective dedicated to curating experiences that support and empower women. She recently published her cookbook “Abuela’s Plant-based Kitchen” which includes vegan recipes inspired by Latin & Caribbean Family cuisine.

Instagram: @thelatinahealthcoach

www.karlasalinari.com