Need a Sweet Fix? Festival of Chocolate Takes Over Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden

If you are looking to get your chocolate fix this weekend, you are in luck.

Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden will be hosting its 16th annual Festival of Chocolate -- a two-day celebration of all things chocolate.

The event will be Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 10901 Old Cutler Road

in Miami.

From chocolate confections to decadent desserts, you can bring your family and friends and enjoy a weekend of entertainment, activities, classes and demonstrations as well as indulge in chocolate pairings with wine and spirits that will unlock flavors and delight your palate.

For a sweet weekend filled with bites and tastings from the finest chocolatiers and vendors and so much more, click here to purchase your tickets.