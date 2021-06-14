Next Potential Systems Could Form by End of Week, Not Forecast to Impact U.S.: NHC

Forecasters are watching two potential systems in both the Atlantic Ocean and near the Gulf of Mexico that could develop in the coming days with neither expected to impact the United States.

The National Hurricane Center says a low-pressure system over the Bay of Campeche could develop in the next few days while it moves near the coast of Mexico. A 20 percent chance of development is forecast over the next two days with a 50 percent chance over the next five days.

The potential system could bring heavy rainfall for portions of Central American and Mexico but is expected to dissipate before possible hitting states like Texas and Louisiana.

In the Atlantic Ocean, a non-tropical low-pressure system is off the coast of North Carolina. Radar images indicate storm activity will increase with a 50 percent chance of development over the next two days.

A short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could develop before the system is forecast to move northeast away from the United States and dissipate south of Canada.

If the areas become named storms, they would be named Bill and Claudette.