No Swim Advisory Issued for Portions of Biscayne Bay Due to Sewage Leak

A no-swim advisory has been issued for certain areas in Miami-Dade County due to a leak that was discovered in a 16-inch wastewater pipe.

Water and Sewer crews were able to contain the leak, which was located near 100 Chopin Plaza and discharged approximately 120,000 gallons, officials said Friday.

"No-Swim advisory signage has been placed in the affected areas, which also instructs to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating," a press release read.

Boundaries include MacArthur Causeway to the north, Rickenbacker Causeway to the South, Southpointe Park to the east and the mainland as the western boundary. Fisher Island Beach, Hobie Beach, Virginia Key Beach and South Beach, as well as numerous marinas are all within the boundary.

"The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are testing the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed," officials said. "We will continue to communicate with you until the advisory has been lifted."