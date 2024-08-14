North Miami Beach company's bookkeeper stole $727K, spent money on football tickets, Amazon: Police

A bookkeeper who allegedly used fraudulent credit card purchases and unauthorized bonuses and account transfers to steal more than $727,000 from a North Miami Beach company is facing multiple charges, authorities said.

Suzette Diaz, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, and fraudulent use of a credit card, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Diaz was hired by the company in 2017 as an administrative bookeeper and had access to the company payroll system, company credit card and company bank accounts.

When the company conducted an internal financial audit, it was discovered that between 2020 and 2023, Diaz had been using a company credit card to make personal purchases, the report said.

Among Diaz's unauthorized charges were airline tickets, tickets to football games, and purchases from Amazon and Walmart, the report said. The items had been delivered to her home address.

The unauthorized credit card purchases totaled $126,010.72, the report said.

During the audit, it was also discovered that Diaz used the company's payroll system to give herself unauthorized bonuses totaling $149,442.32, the report said.

The audit also found that Diaz had been transferring large sums of money from the company's account into her personal account, with the total transferred reaching $451,650.00, the report said.

The total loss to the company was a whopping $727,103.04.

Diaz turned herself in to police on Tuesday and was booked into jail. During an appearance before a judge on Wednesday, her bond was set at $32,500.